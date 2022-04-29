Play ball: Southern Arizona teams open state playoffs in baseball, softball on Saturday

When it comes to winning state titles, Southern Arizona struggles in football. Basketball? Playing against Phoenix-area schools is a tall task.

Baseball and softball is where Tucson shines. Nearly two dozen local teams will open their state playoff runs on Saturday, when the Class 3A-6A state brackets begin in both sports.

Nogales has been the class of Southern Arizona in baseball, earning a No. 1 seed in Class 5A. The Apaches will take on 16th-seeded Sunnyside. The Class 4A bracket is packed with local teams: Walden Grove is seeded second, while Salpointe is third, Canyon del Oro is fourth and Sahuarita is seventh.

Salpointe’s softball team is seeded third in the ultra-competitive Class 4A playoffs, with CDO third and Sahuarita sixth. Catalina Foothills is seeded third in Class 5A; the Falcons will host No. 14 Gila Ridge.

Here’s a full look at Saturday’s high school playoff games:

Baseball

Class 6A state playoffs, Round 1A (double-elimination bracket)

No. 8 Tucson High at No. 8 Scottsdale Chaparral, 11 a.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, Round 1A (double-elimination bracket)

No. 16 Sunnyside vs. No. 1 Nogales at War Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Cienega at No. 5 Waddell Canyon View, 11 a.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, Round 1B (double-elimination bracket)

No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon, 11 a.m.

No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 6 Goodyear Millennium, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Marana at No. 3 Buckeye Verrado, 11 a.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, Round 1A (double-elimination bracket)

No. 13 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 4 Canyon del Oro, 11 a.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, Round 1B (double-elimination bracket)

No. 15 Prescott at No. 2 Walden Grove, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 7 Sahuarita, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Flagstaff at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic, 11 a.m.

Class 3A state play-in game (single-elimination bracket)

No. 21 Fountain Hills at No. 12 Tanque Verde, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Page at No. 10 Sabino, 2 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A state playoffs, Round 1A (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 8 Gilbert, 11 a.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, Round 1B (double-elimination bracket)

No. 11 Cienega at No. No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Gila Ridge at No. 3 Catalina Foothills, 11 a.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, Round 1A (double-elimination bracket)

No. 16 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Pueblo at No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino, 11 a.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, Round 1B (double-elimination bracket)

No. 11 Scottsdale Saguaro at No. 6 Sahuarita, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Prescott at No. 3 Canyon del Oro, 11 a.m.

Class 3A state play-in game (single-elimination bracket)

No. 18 Tanque Verde at No. 15 Kingman, 11 a.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

