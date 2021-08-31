 Skip to main content
Pueblo-Sahuaro season opener postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Make-up date set for October

Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Foothills High School Football

A Pueblo Warrior runs on the field carrying the Warriors flag before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Thursday night's high school football season opener between Pueblo and Sahuaro has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The matchup was one of two Thursday night games in Southern Arizona as part of the 11th annual Coaches for Charity Kickoff event. The postponement was confirmed in a press release sent out Tuesday morning by the event organizers.

The Pueblo-Sahuaro tilt has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.

The other Thursday night game involving Flowing Wells at Amphi is still scheduled to take place as planned at 7 p.m.

Both Sahuaro and Pueblo will now open their respective seasons on Sept. 10. The Cougars travel to Phoenix Arcadia and the Warriors play at Rincon/University. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

