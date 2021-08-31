Pueblo-Sahuaro season opener postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Thursday night's high school football season opener between Pueblo and Sahuaro has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The matchup was one of two Thursday night games in Southern Arizona as part of the 11th annual Coaches for Charity Kickoff event. The postponement was confirmed in a press release sent out Tuesday morning by the event organizers.
The Pueblo-Sahuaro tilt has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.
The other Thursday night game involving Flowing Wells at Amphi is still scheduled to take place as planned at 7 p.m.
Both Sahuaro and Pueblo will now open their respective seasons on Sept. 10. The Cougars travel to Phoenix Arcadia and the Warriors play at Rincon/University.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA
Alec White
Digital Sports Producer & Reporter
