Pusch Ridge celebrates improbable 10-game season, state semifinal berth

They’re blessed.
For Pusch Ridge Christian Academy running back Evan Lovett, his teammates, coaches and community, that’s the only way to describe it.
Their faith, along with strict adherence to protocols and support from everyone involved, helped achieve the improbable. The Lions (8-2) completed a 10-game season, capped off with Saturday’s Class 3A semifinal, without having to cancel a single game due to COVID-19.
“We’re truly blessed,” Lovett said. “We just give God the credit, because that’s why we feel we were so blessed throughout this whole season.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior entered the season as the team’s main star, and he lived up to that title, rushing for 1,409 yards on 117 carries with 17 touchdowns. However, Pusch Ridge found a few more stars along the way.
Junior running back Javier Grajeda saw his role grow toward the end of the season as Lovett played through minor injuries. The 5-8 wrecking ball accumulated 250 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns in his final three games.
“Javier is a workhorse,” coach Ken Middleton said. “He is a strong, powerful running back, and we saw that all year. He’s a big part of our program.”
Pusch Ridge also put together a formidable air attack, led by junior quarterbacks Hayden Hallett and Ryan Fontaine.
The duo never let the pressures of trying to be the go-to-guy disrupt the team’s chemistry, as they each played in every game, including Saturday’s 36-20 semifinal loss to Yuma Catholic.
Hallett completed 7 of 13 passes for 88 yards before turning the reins over to Fontaine late in the third quarter, where he completed 5 of 8 passes for 45 yards with 22 rushing yards on six carries.
“It shows you the character of each kid,” Middleton said. “They’re the same age, same class. They’re battling each other in practice for more playing time.
“And yet, when the other one is out there, they’re cheering for them like they are out there. It just speaks to their character.”
Add in the emergence of sophomore receivers Bryce Jewell, Will Way and Tyler Mustain, along with leading receiver junior Jayden Rittenbach, and the Lions look like they’re headed for another special year next season.
While Pusch Ridge wanted to send this group of seniors out on a high note, after missing the playoffs last season and losing in the first round the year before, the Lions also wanted to keep moving forward. They hoped to regain their footing as one of premier small-school programs in the state after winning the Division IV title in 2015 and reaching the championship game two years later.
As other teams in Pima County struggled to even get in one game, let alone 10, the Lions feel proud of all they accomplished. And yes, they keep going back to that word.
“We’re just extremely blessed,” Grajeda said. “None of this would be possible without God and him having his hand over us. Us just taking all the precautions and making sure everyone is healthy, following all the rules and guidelines. We did what we had to do so we could play. It’s a tough loss, but I’m happy with our season.”
