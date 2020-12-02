Pusch Ridge Christian relishing underdog role as it prepares for Saturday's rematch against Shamrocks

Pusch Ridge Christian believes it thrives in the underdog role. They’ll feel right at home Saturday, when the fourth-seeded Lions (8-1) face top-seeded Yuma Catholic (9-0) in the Class 3A state semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado.
Yuma Catholic handed Pusch Ridge its lone loss of the season so far, a 14-7 defeat in early October. Since then, the Lions have ripped off seven straight wins, including last week’s 35-6 rout of No. 5 seed Wickenburg in the state quarterfinals.
“We’re hungry,” senior running back Evan Lovett said this week. “It’s so fun to think that we’re underdogs in this game. It gives us more energy.”
Yuma Catholic is undefeated and the No. 1 seed for a reason — the Shamrocks’ passing attack is “one of the best in the state,” Pusch Ridge coach Kent Middleton says.
The Lions have a certain sense of confidence about them this week, too.
Had it not been for that loss, Pusch Ridge would have been the top seed in the playoffs. Middleton sees his squad as a team that’s more than capable of exacting revenge against the Shamrocks.
“We were winning by a touchdown until the fourth quarter,” Middleton said, referencing the first matchup. “I don’t think we did anything wrong that game, we just came out on the wrong end of the score.”
Defensively, the Lions should be able to hold their own. Their problem lies in being able to generate more than seven points of offense.
“We had a hard time moving the ball in the first game. We’ve got to be able to get yards and put the ball in the end zone,” Middleton said.
The key to the Lions’ offense will be getting the 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound Lovett going. He was held to a season-low 41 rushing yards on eight carries the last time the two teams met. Lovett is averaging 149 yards per game this season, one of which was a 303-yard performance against Gilbert Christian just two weeks ago.
“I just need to play for the love of the game and my teammates,” Lovett said of how he needs to adjust. “When I try to force things and try to manhandle everyone, that’s when things don’t go well.”
The message inside the Pusch Ridge locker room: focus on what you can control and keep it loose.
“Coach wants us to have fun and just execute,” Lovett said.
As the rest of the Southern Arizona school districts moved to cancel the high school football season last week, Tucson’s two private schools — Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge — have stayed the course with their seasons.
A win over Yuma Catholic would put the Lions back in the championship game with a chance for the program to capture its first state title since 2015.
“We’re very blessed to be able to play,” Middleton said. “This team enjoys being together and they don’t want this season to end.”
