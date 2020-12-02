Pusch Ridge Christian relishing underdog role as it prepares for Saturday's rematch against Shamrocks

Defensively, the Lions should be able to hold their own. Their problem lies in being able to generate more than seven points of offense.

“We had a hard time moving the ball in the first game. We’ve got to be able to get yards and put the ball in the end zone,” Middleton said.

The key to the Lions’ offense will be getting the 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound Lovett going. He was held to a season-low 41 rushing yards on eight carries the last time the two teams met. Lovett is averaging 149 yards per game this season, one of which was a 303-yard performance against Gilbert Christian just two weeks ago.

“I just need to play for the love of the game and my teammates,” Lovett said of how he needs to adjust. “When I try to force things and try to manhandle everyone, that’s when things don’t go well.”

The message inside the Pusch Ridge locker room: focus on what you can control and keep it loose.

“Coach wants us to have fun and just execute,” Lovett said.

As the rest of the Southern Arizona school districts moved to cancel the high school football season last week, Tucson’s two private schools — Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge — have stayed the course with their seasons.