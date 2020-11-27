Pusch Ridge Christian's defense dominates in 35-6 state playoff win over Wickenburg

Wickenburg did everything it could to get the ball into star running back Bryson Adler’s hands.
That was fine with host Pusch Ridge Christian (8-1), as long as he didn’t reach the end zone.
The Lions defense held its ground as the versatile Adler rushed 21 times for 96 yards, caught four passes for 116 receiving yards and completed 4 of 10 passes for 35 yards. But any time Alder got close to scoring, Pusch Ridge turned him away, holding Wickenburg (5-3) to a single touchdown in a 35-6 victory in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. The Lions will face Yuma Catholic in next week's state semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High School. The Shamrocks handed Pusch Ridge its only loss, 14-7, in Week 2.
“Somebody with that kind of versatility is really dangerous,” defensive lineman Will Way said of Alder. “He’s a nightmare for us to plan against. He’s really a jack of all trades and to keep him out of the end zone, that’s huge for us.”
Wickenburg stunned the Lions early, as quarterback Calogero Dicamillo found Alder wide open for 61 yards over the middle on his first pass attempt.
A couple of plays later, Dicamillo punched in a seven-yard touchdown run to give the visitors the lead. Just like that, Pusch Ridge, which had allowed just 15 points over its last three games, trailed 6-0 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
“It was definitely a wake-up call,” Way said. “They took their first punch and I’ll give them kudos for that. That was a great first play they had. We just really needed to calm down. The competition in the playoffs is a step up and that was a great team that we played.”
The defense took over late in the second quarter, with Way slamming Dicamillo to the turf twice before the break, including one for a 17-yard loss.
The Lions offense roared to life, as quarterback Hayden Hallett picked apart the Wranglers with precision, completing his first nine passes and finishing 11 of 15 for 118 yards with one interception and a touchdown even in frigid temperatures.
Once again, Jayden Rittenbach was his top target, hauling in six passes for 94 yards with a touchdown, and Evan Lovett tore the visitors’ heart out with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. Lovett had just 12 carries for 60 yards as he suffered what seemed to be a minor knee injury late.
That opened the door for Javier Grajeda to have one of his best performances of the season, rushing 20 times for 105 yards.
He was the fulcrum of two long touchdown drives, which helped wind the clock toward Pusch Ridge’s first playoff win since 2017.
“Javy’s a little workhorse for us,” Way, who also plays tight end, said. “He’s one of the best running backs we have. He’s reliable. I love blocking for him because I just know he’s going to make something happen.”
