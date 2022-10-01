Pusch Ridge stifles Sabino after frenetic first half; Marana QB shines in shootout loss; Devils win big at 'Ridge

For a half, Friday night’s game between Pusch Ridge Christian and Sabino was exactly as it was billed: a tight, tense, high-scoring game full of big plays and lead changes.

Then Pusch Ridge pulled away. The Lions scored four consecutive touchdowns to beat the visiting Sabercats 41-20 in a battle between the city’s two Class 3A football powers. Sabino’s high-powered offense was held scoreless in the second half following a blistering start to the game.

The teams combined for six first-half touchdowns. The Lions took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, when Bubba Mustain found Cody Rafacz for a 10-yard score. The PAT was unsuccessful, part of a trend on a blustery night on North Oracle Road.

Andres Baca punched in a 1-yard touchdown score and Sabino made its ensuing kick, and the Sabercats led 7-6 at the end of the first period. Brysen Berrios made it 12-7 in favor of Pusch Ridge with a 10-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

The lead wouldn’t last long: Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth found Shamar Berryhill for a 54-yard touchdown pass that, following another unsuccessful kick, made it 13-12. The Sabercats then recovered a fumble, and Hackworth and Berryhill connected again – this time for a 10-yard pass that made it 20-12 midway through the second quarter.

Sabino wouldn’t score again.

Mustain’s 1-yard run and a 2-point conversion run by Berrios pulled Pusch Ridge even just before halftime. Berrios 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third made it 27-20.

Shortly after Pusch Ridge retook the lead, Mustain — playing both ways — intercepted Hackworth on the Sabercats’ 24-yard line. Moments later, Mustani found his brother Tyler for a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-point game. The Lions added a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the victory.

Pusch Ridge Christian improved to 6-1, its only loss coming in a two-day, weather-delayed showdown against undefeated Thatcher a week ago. (The Eagles remain undefeated after beating Sahuaro 57-14 on Friday). The Lions are idle next week, then will finish the regular season with games against Chandler Valley Christian, Palo Verde and Safford.

Sabino fell to 5-1. The Sabercats will host Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy next, then will travel to Mesa Eastmark and Thatcher before wrapping its regular season with a home game against Benson.

Joplin shines, but Marana loses shootout

Elijah Joplin threw for a season-high 377 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and two scores, but his Marana Tigers lost a 59-58 shootout to Mesa Westwood on Friday night.

Marana led visiting Westwood 32-23 at halftime, and carried a 45-37 lead into the final period before allowing 22 fourth-quarter points.

Joplin, the Tigers’ star quarterback, completed 28 of 37 passes and finished with a quarterback rating of 114.4. Jason Wood caught four passes for a team-high 125 yards; he and Joplin connected on a 65-yard strike. Dezmen Roebuck added a team-high 11 catches for 89 yards and a score, and Jaelen Collins had four grabs for 78 yards.

One of the most prolific passers in the city, Joplin — a senior captain — has thrown for 947 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Just two of his 95 attempts have been intercepted.

Up next, Marana (3-1) will travel to Vail on Friday for a showdown with Cienega. The Bobcats (1-3) fell to Goodyear Desert Edge on Friday, 52-21.

Conde, Sunnyside blank Ironwood Ridge

Deion Conde threw for 230 yards and three scores and visiting Sunnyside denied Ironwood Ridge its first win of the season with a 27-0 victory.

Samario Garcia led the Blue Devils with 93 receiving yards on three catches, and Jose Ramirez had 68 on three grabs. Jordan Barron rushed 11 times for 65 yards.

Sunnyside (2-2) will host Tucson High next. The Badgers (2-2) fell to Catalina Foothills on Friday night, 34-14.

High school football scores and schedules Friday's scores Canyon del Oro 24, Phoenix St. Mary's 8 Casa Grande Vista Grande 28, Rio Rico 22 Catalina Foothills 34, Tucson High 14 Desert View 28, Flowing Wells 14 Empire 14, Sahuarita 6 Glendale Independence 28, Douglas 20 Goodyear Desert Edge 52, Cienega 21 Mesa Westwood 59, Marana 58 Mountain View 42, Nogales 0 Pueblo 19, Amphi 10 Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Sabino 20 Sunnyside 27, Ironwood Ridge 0 Thatcher 57, Sahuaro 14 Tombstone 48, Catalina 0 Willcox 35, Bisbee 22 This Friday's 7 p.m. games Amphi at Rincon/University Benson at Thatcher Bisbee at Tombstone Casa Grande Vista Grande at Cholla Catalina at Tanque Verde Catalina Foothills at Canyon del Oro Desert View at Nogales Douglas at Phoenix Carl Hayden Empire at Rio Rico Ironwood Ridge at Flowing Wells Marana at Cienega Mica Mountain at Salpointe Catholic Palo Verde at Safford Sahuarita at Pueblo Sahuaro at Sierra Vista Buena Tucson High at Sunnyside Walden Grove at Mountain View