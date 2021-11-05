Pusch Ridge's comeback effort falls short in state playoff loss to Thatcher

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy took every hit Thatcher had Friday night, but following the lead of senior quarterback Ryan Fontaine, it just kept getting back up.

The clock eventually ran out on the Lions’ comeback effort in the 35-27 loss in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament, but as PRCA’s second-year coach Kent Middleton hugged his players fighting back tears, he knew they did everything they could, especially the senior class.

“Our seniors have just done an incredible job of doing everything we’ve asked,” Middleton said “I can’t say enough about them. I love them all.”

Fontaine probably needed to ice more than his arm afterward.

He got hit on nearly every one of his 36 pass attempts, completing 23 of them for 254 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also couldn’t reach the safety of the sideline on any of his 14 rushing attempts, gaining 25 yards with two scores.