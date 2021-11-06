 Skip to main content
QB Cameron Hackworth leads Sabino to first-round win in 3A state playoffs

  • Updated
Cameron Hackworth threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed eight times for 53 yards as ninth-seeded Sabino upset eighth-seeded Show Low 29-20 in Friday night’s first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Sabino trailed by six points at halftime, then outscored Show Low 15-0 in the second half. Blackman’s 20-yard touchdown run tied the game 20-20 in the third. In the fourth quarter, Hackworth found Camden Gambrell for a 53-yard touchdown pass that gave the Sabercats the lead. Sabino forced a safety later in the quarter, making it a nine-point game.

Hackworth and Ken Blackman led the visiting Sabercats’ ground attack. Blackman rushed nine times for 81 yards and a score.

Sabino advances to play top-seeded American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North in Friday’s state quarterfinals. ALA opened its postseason with a 57-0 win over Phoenix Christian.

