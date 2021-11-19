QB Oscar Barraza leads Desert View past Goodyear Millennium in wild 5A state playoff opener

Gboweiah has been a monster all season, surpassing 1,000 yards Friday night. His bruising runs bled the life out of the Tigers, as he tallied 11 first downs and three touchdowns racking up 199 rushing yards on just 25 carries.

“That’s what he does,” Bonillas said. “He did a great job, great effort. It all started as a group. Monday we had a great practice and now, we’re going to be part of the eight practicing on Monday.”

But a big part of the success was the emergence of Barraza, keeping the defense from keying on Gboweiah and the run.

Barraza only completed six of 11 passes for 97 yards, but each time he found an open receiver, it felt like a crushing blow to the visitors. In the first half, he found Enrique Cancio twice on third down to keep an eventual touchdown drive alive. On fourth-and-8 at Millenium’s 40-yard line, he hit Santiago for a 23-yard reception on a drive that led to an 18-13 lead. Then, with 4:45 left, he found Santiago again, this time in the corner of the end zone for the final score.

“He’s doing a better job of being our quarterback and our leader,” Bonillas said. “Our kids are following him more. They’re responding to him. He does a great job of just going out there and going hard.”