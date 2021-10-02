Quarterback Cameron Hackworth leads Sabino with arm, legs

Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer appreciates sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth’s enthusiasm to learn. But he'd probably prefer a few fewer texts.

After serving as a backup during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Hackworth has turned into one of Southern Arizona's top offensive threats. Hackworth leads Southern Arizona in passing with 1,064 yards and nine touchdowns heading into the sixth week of the high school football season. On Friday, Hackworth led Sabino past rival Sahuaro, completing 11 of 15 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-22 win.

“I feel like I’m doing my job and my team is doing their job as well, to help me keep pushing and doing better every day,” Hackworth said.

Hackworth's work ethic showed as a freshman, when he backed up Sabercats standout A.J. Skaggs. McBrayer said Hackworth "did everything right as a freshman," then threw himself into the starting job.