Return of season brings 'sense of normalcy' for cross country runners — even with new rules

With a late start, drastically shortened season and modified race protocols, high school cross country is both back and already almost over.

And despite cross country being one of the safest sports to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, participation is down. Coaches cite are a number of reasons, ranging from parents’ safety concerns to school district rules and transportation issues.

Officials with the Arizona Interscholastic Association and its high schools have worked hard to make sure runners still have a season. And even though competition will last a little over a month, starting in September and ending next Wednesday, participants and their parents have been grateful, AIA cross country tournament coordinator David Shapiro said.

“Our top priority has been to give our student-athletes some sort of competition and sense of normalcy. Our goal was to be able to target them to have a season of competition, more so than to put bodies in the bleachers,” Shapiro said. “I’ve had parents tell me, ‘We’re so grateful that our child is out there and has an outlet and a sense of, hey my life is still going on.’”

Shapiro, who said he’s had “a lot of sleepless nights” since March, said the state is all over the place when it comes to individual high schools and their willingness to compete.