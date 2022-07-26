Richard Sanchez resigns as Tucson High's football coach after one season

Legendary high school football coach Richard Sanchez resigned as Tucson High's on-field boss Thursday, just before the Badgers were scheduled to begin training camp.

That day, Tucson High's athletic director "received Coach Sanchez's notice to leave for undisclosed reasons," a TUSD spokeswoman said in a statement.

Tucson High's plans to replace Sanchez were not immediately known. The Badgers are scheduled to open their season Sept. 2 against Mesa Dobson.

Sanchez went 1-9 in his lone season at Tucson High, the victory coming when the Badgers topped Rincon/University 42-6 on Oct. 1. Sanchez came to Tucson High from Santa Rita, where he led an undermanned Eagles team to three victories in 2019.