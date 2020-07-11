Rio Rico High School athletic trainer Anna Montt beat leukemia. Now, she's fighting coronavirus.

A graduate of Nogales High School, Montt has been an athlete her whole life, levering her skills on the soccer field into scholarships to both Arizona State and Grand Canyon.

She completed her sports medicine degree and took the job at Rio Rico right out of college. For the past eight years, Montt has woken up every Monday through Friday and looked forward to going to work.

“People think I’m crazy. They say, ‘This isn’t what you want to do for the rest of your life,’ But I think about it, and it is,” Montt said. “My coworkers, the district as a whole, they’re good people to work with. I can honestly say I love what I do.”

Montt said she loves the student-athletes she works with and takes particular pride in supporting them when they’re injured.

“These kids get these injuries where they get devastated, and they feel like it’s the end of the world, which is understandable. But it’s nice to see that I can help them and get them back on course,” Montt said. “They’re what keeps me going. On the days where I’m just tired or exhausted, they just have a way of making everything better.”

Rio Rico’s student-athletes could not help Montt shake a growing fatigue last spring. Then she noticed that she was bruising easier than usual.