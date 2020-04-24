Ryan Finley: 'Spring Stars' project showcases the best of Southern Arizona high school athletes during coronavirus shutdown

Most of us have spent the last month-plus at home, rediscovering the places where we now spend almost all of our time.

At the Star, we're doing the same — telling you stories you haven't heard before about athletes from our own backyard.

Over the next month, reporter Caitlin Schmidt's “Spring Stars” series will feature more than 30 high school sports standouts whose seasons were cut short because of the coronavirus. Athletes were nominated by their athletic directors and coaches, many of whom named more than just one. As a result, some schools will have multiple stars. The first feature runs today. As our collection of stories grows, you’ll be able to find them online all in one place.

There’s no better time to tell stories of hope, hard work, ambition, and achievement.

Over the coming days, you'll read stories about achievement, on and off the field. The twin boys who played baseball together — and want to keep playing, somehow, somewhere, in college. The tennis phenom who’s spending her summer working as a ranch hand. The track star who trains by running in circles at an elementary school adjacent to his tiny high school. The track, cross country and soccer standout whose best sport might be … sharpshooting?