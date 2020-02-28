Sabino basketball teams sweep, setting up pair of 3A state championship games on Saturday night

Sabino's boys and girls basketball teams are streaking. And they're bound to be sleepless, too, after a pair of Friday-night victories in Phoenix.
Sabino's top-seeded girls overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and rallied to defeat third-seeded Ganado 39-32 in the Class 3A state semifinals, played at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Sabino's fifth-seeded boys followed with a 53-50 win over top-seeded Page in the late game, which ended after 10:30 p.m.
The reward: A return trip to the Coliseum for Saturday's state finals.
Sabino's girls will advance to play second-seeded Page in Saturday's finals, also held at the Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The Sabercats' boys, meanwhile, will play third-seeded Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in Saturday night's state title game. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m.
The Sabino twinbill should make for a busy day of basketball in Phoenix. Sahuaro's girls team will play in the Class 4A state championship game at 10 a.m. at the Coliseum; the Cougars will be followed by Salpointe Catholic's boys, who are scheduled to play for the 4A boys title at noon.
Sabino's girls outscored Ganado 28-13 in the second half of Friday's semifinals, prevailing in what proved to be a low-scoring game.
Sabino wins 39-32! Headed to the Ship! pic.twitter.com/hU2VPbn9hg— Jay Campos (@jaycampos7) February 29, 2020
The Sabercats' boys similarly finished strong, scoring the final seven points of their game.
Pablo Gutierrez scored back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 50, and Nate Ridola and Cesar Saenz combined to hit three free throws down the stretch. It was the latest upset for Sabino, which upset fourth-seeded Paradise Honors 56-53 in the quarterfinals before beating the tournament's top seed in the semis.