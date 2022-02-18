Sabino falls in 3A state soccer final; Salpointe, Flowing Wells advance in hoops (with scores)

“We have a confidence in our team and once we're ahead, the other team's just done,” Johannes said. “So after the second goal I had, the header, I was like, we're done. We're gonna lock them down.”

Twelve minutes later, Sabino’s comeback hopes were dashed for good, this time on a piece of Johannes magic.

The junior, who is not playing high school soccer next season to instead prepare for college, controlled a long ball on the left wing and went straight at a defender, doing a pair of stepovers to get her off balance. When the defender lunged for the ball, Johannes took advantage, poking it between her legs. From there, she cut inside, past another defender and slotted home to the near post.

After falling to the turf while shooting, Johannes peaked up, saw the ball in the back of the net and raised her arms victoriously while teammates swarmed her in celebration.

“Just stupid ridiculous how well she plays,” Penzone said. “… She put the ball in the back of the net at times when we really, really needed it.”