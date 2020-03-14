Sabino High School basketball star Kiya Dorroh commits to Missouri

When Kiya Dorroh woke up Friday morning, she knew it was time to make the biggest decision of her life — or as she called it, "rip off the Band-Aid."
That decision finally became public on Saturday afternoon, when Dorroh — one of Southern Arizona's top college basketball prospects since she entered high school — committed to the University of Missouri.
"It was really unplanned. I woke up and I was like, 'You know what? Let's do it," the Sabino star said.
Dorroh chose the Tigers over Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt. Mizzou went 9-22 overall and 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play this season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Tigers are coached by Robin Pingeton, who just finished her 10th season.
"I have a really good relationship with the coach at Missouri and that just made me like them a lot more over everybody else. (Pingeton) has been recruiting me for a very long time and she's always stuck through it and I've always had a good relationship with her," Dorroh said.
The 6-foot Dorroh was listed by ESPN.com as a four-star recruit, the seventh-best wing in the country, and the No. 54 overall player in the Class of 2021.
Growing up in Tucson, she never her basketball career would take her to Columbia, Missouri — let alone net her a scholarship to a high-major program. Dorroh wrote on Twitter that "it's been a long process," noting that she got her first college offer — from UT-Rio Grande Valley — as a sixth-grader.
"I didn't even think I'd play college basketball until, obviously, recruiting started happening, but I never planned for Missouri," she said. "I just had a really good gut feeling for it."
Dorroh received a scholarship offer from Mizzou, then visited the campus . She said she enjoyed "the vibe it gave off." Oh, and the weather.
"I like how it's colder there, because me being from Arizona, there's no snow or anything so I really like how there's snow," Dorroh said. "It feels really homey to me."
Dorroh admitted that her decision came with a little doubt.
"You can never be 100% sure, because I haven't attended Missouri yet so there's going to be some doubts — 'What's going to happen?' — because I've never been through this before, but the relationships are big," she said. "If you have trust in that person, then they will make the decision easier and help you out a lot. The relationship with the head coach is really, really important."
As a junior, Dorroh averaged 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game for Sabino, which won the Class 3A state championship game. Following the season, she was named the Class 3A South Offensive Player of the Year.
Up next for Dorroh: One more season at Sabino before joining a Mizzou team that saw two of its top three scorers as freshmen, guard Aijha Blackwell and forward Hayley Frank. By the time Dorroh plays at Mizzou in the 2021-22 season, the freshman stars will. be go-to veterans to help her mold into the college game.
"They have some good freshmen this year so I'll have good leadership, but I'll also have freedom to grow and do what I have to do," Dorroh said.
"I'm excited to see how this all works out."