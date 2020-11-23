Sabino High School's fiery Derek Sanchez a threat to score anytime he's on the field

Derek Sanchez is the kind of football player everyone wants on their team, and the 2-0 Sabino Sabercats are thankful he’s on their side.

His head coach, Ryan McBrayer, labels him a “stud” and a “damn good athlete.”

‘Damn good athletes’, McBrayer says, do great things with the football in their hand and it’s his job to make sure they get the ball. Sanchez’s quarterback AJ Skaggs calls him “a dawg” who brings intensity on the field every single day.

In two games this season, the junior cornerback/wide receiver has embodied those characteristics with five touchdowns, one of which is a game-winning touchdown he said is among the best feelings he’s ever had playing football.

It’s easy to enjoy watching No. 20 suit up on Friday nights. He’s everywhere. Sanchez notched the rare hat trick against Empire last week with a receiving touchdown, a pick-six and a kickoff return for a score in the team’s 61-7 win.

But what makes Sanchez an integral part of the team is that his teammates rally around him.

“He’s a great person to have on the team,” Skaggs said. “He always gets the guys moving around, hyped up.”