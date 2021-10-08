Sabino jumps on Pusch Ridge early to stretch winning streak to three

For the second straight week, Sabino jumped out to 20-0 first-half lead Friday night.

That big early advantage was enough to hold off a late rally from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy as the Sabercats picked up an important victory.

No. 13 Sabino (5-2, 1-1) beat No. 11 Pusch Ridge (5-2, 1-1) 27-16 at home to make a statement in the Class 3A South.

Four of the five teams in the 3A South are ranked in the top 13 in the AIA rankings.

“This is a big-time win,” said Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer. “We saw the rankings coming out and the 3A South for whatever reason didn’t get very much respect and we have some very, very good football teams, Pusch Ridge being one of them, coming in here at 5-1, so we knew we had a tall task ahead of us.”

Sabino sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth ran for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring on the Sabercats’ first drive. Later, after a 24-yard touchdown reception for senior Isiah Aguirre, Sabino was up 20-0.

“We put it on our offensive line and we just ran it ... Our O-line did a great job taking on that challenge,” McBrayer said.