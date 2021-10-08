Sabino jumps on Pusch Ridge early to stretch winning streak to three

For the second straight week, Sabino jumped out to 20-0 first-half lead Friday night.
That big early advantage was enough to hold off a late rally from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy as the Sabercats picked up an important victory.
No. 13 Sabino (5-2, 1-1) beat No. 11 Pusch Ridge (5-2, 1-1) 27-16 at home to make a statement in the Class 3A South.
Four of the five teams in the 3A South are ranked in the top 13 in the AIA rankings.
“This is a big-time win,” said Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer. “We saw the rankings coming out and the 3A South for whatever reason didn’t get very much respect and we have some very, very good football teams, Pusch Ridge being one of them, coming in here at 5-1, so we knew we had a tall task ahead of us.”
Sabino sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth ran for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring on the Sabercats’ first drive. Later, after a 24-yard touchdown reception for senior Isiah Aguirre, Sabino was up 20-0.
“We put it on our offensive line and we just ran it ... Our O-line did a great job taking on that challenge,” McBrayer said.
Sabino started 2-2 but has won three in a row after beating Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 48-0, and Sahuaro 34-22 to go with the win over the Lions.
Hackworth was 16-for-21 passing for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards on 14 carries.
Aguirre had four catches for 53 yards.
Pusch Ridge suffered its first loss to Snowflake on Sept. 24 by a 26-21 score. The Lions rebounded last week, beating Catalina Foothills 35-14.
“It was big, it’s homecoming, Pusch Ridge came out 5-1, they just lost last year’s undefeated champs Snowflake, and I think this is a big win for us,” Aguirre said.
As the first half ended, the Sabercats mounted a goal line stand where they held the Lions scoreless even though PRCA had the ball on the Sabino four yard line and a first and goal.
After a scoreless third quarter, Pusch Ridge scored a couple touchdowns, but Sabino’s three first-half touchdowns was enough.
Pusch Ridge senior quarterback Ryan Fontaine was 18 for 26 for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Seven different Lions caught passes.
Next week Sabino travels to 2A Tanque Verde, while Pusch Ridge heads to No. 7 Safford in another 3A South contest.