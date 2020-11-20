Sabino Sabercats spoil Empire Ravens' season opener, Senior Night in 61-7 drubbing

While most of Southern Arizona's high school football scene began the abbreviated high school football season in early November, the Empire Ravens were hit with COVID-19 positive tests and cancelations that cut its season even shorter.

Before Friday night, Empire was one of only two Southern Arizona teams besides Nogales to not play a football game. The uncertainty of future games forced Empire to not waste its possibly only chance to honor its senior football players before the Ravens' season opener against Sabino in Vail.

The Senior Night smiles before Empire's home opener would be short-lived, as Sabino routed the Ravens 61-7. The Sabercats have now won all seven games in the head-to-head history with Empire.

Sabino head coach Ryan McBrayer on the Sabercats’ 61-7 win over Empire and Derek Sanchez’s 3-TD performance: pic.twitter.com/4fPtReIkue — High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 21, 2020