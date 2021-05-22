Sabino star Eva Bruce captures 'quadruple' at state track meet; multis are up next

"This past week I've been doing warmups and keeping my body loose so I'm ready," Bruce said. "But during the big part of the season, I switch from two events a day. I'll do high jump and hurdles one day and then the next day I'll do throwing. It's just how I divide my time between each event."

Bruce isn't anywhere close to done. After a short break, she'll be competing in the summer season, either with the AAU or USA Track & Field.

It's been Bruce's summer routine since the eighth grade, with the exception of last year.

New this year will be a trip to Oregon's Hayward Field for the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation's Outdoor Nationals. She'll also take a trip to Jacksonville for the USATF's Junior Olympics at the end of July.

Bruce is looking forward to competing in the summer season, but she's not quite done savoring Sabino's accomplishments during last weekend's meet.

The five scoring members of Sabino's nine-person team on the girl's side earned 102 points last weekend, with Milesplit predicting the Sabercats to take first place in the division in next year's event.