You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sabino star Kamryn Doty transfers to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, reunites with former coaches

Sabino star Kamryn Doty transfers to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, reunites with former coaches

Sabino junior guard Kamryn Doty (10) reacts to an out of bounds call during the Sabino Sabercats 51-41 win over the Sahuaro Cougars in Tucson Unified School District's 17th Annual MLK Basketball Classic at McKale Center on January 20, 2020. Since 2004, the MLK Basketball Classic host high school basketball teams from within in TUSD at McKale Center for a basketball tournament on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Games were scheduled from 11a.m. until 8p.m. and 14 teams competed this year.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Star junior guard Kamryn Doty — fresh off winning a state championship with Sabino High School — has joined her former coaches and transferred to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, a prep school that has attracted a few of the top basketball players in Arizona. 

Doty's transfer was announced on the the AZ Compass girls basketball team Twitter page Thursday night. 

Former Sabino coach Jaamal Rhodes was named head coach of AZ Compass Prep last week, and will also bring along assistant Jeremy Daniels. In 2019-20, Sabino (28-4) won the Class 3A state championship in March, which was the program's first state title since 1990. Doty averaged 14.1 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 2020. 

The 5-foot-5-inch Doty, an Elon University commit, is the second Sabino player to transfer to the rising Phoenix-based program, joining 2022 guard Kam'Ren Rhodes, the daughter of the AZ Compass coach who is also receiving attention from colleges.  

AZ Compass Prep is a charter high school that competes in the Canyon Athletic Association, so its schedule is independent and against notable national opponents with rules and pace similarly to college, and a travel schedule. 

“Physicality, speed and consistent level of competition are some of the big differences right away,” Rhodes told the Star last week. “In some instances, being able to play with college rules like shot clocks, different quarter lengths and bonus situations will only be a plus for those kids preparing for hoops after high school.”

AZ Compass Prep also added Arizona Wildcats 2021 commit Madison Conner, a sharpshooting guard who recently transferred from Gilbert Perry. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News