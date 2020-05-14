Sabino star Kamryn Doty transfers to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, reunites with former coaches

The 5-foot-5-inch Doty, an Elon University commit, is the second Sabino player to transfer to the rising Phoenix-based program, joining 2022 guard Kam'Ren Rhodes, the daughter of the AZ Compass coach who is also receiving attention from colleges.

AZ Compass Prep is a charter high school that competes in the Canyon Athletic Association, so its schedule is independent and against notable national opponents with rules and pace similarly to college, and a travel schedule.

“Physicality, speed and consistent level of competition are some of the big differences right away,” Rhodes told the Star last week. “In some instances, being able to play with college rules like shot clocks, different quarter lengths and bonus situations will only be a plus for those kids preparing for hoops after high school.”

AZ Compass Prep also added Arizona Wildcats 2021 commit Madison Conner, a sharpshooting guard who recently transferred from Gilbert Perry.

