Sabino star Kamryn Doty transfers to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, reunites with former coaches

Star junior guard Kamryn Doty — fresh off winning a state championship with Sabino High School — has joined her former coaches and transferred to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, a prep school that has attracted a few of the top basketball players in Arizona.
Doty's transfer was announced on the the AZ Compass girls basketball team Twitter page Thursday night.
The Dragon Fam would like to introduce Kamryn Doty. The Combo Guard saw her stock explode last club season. She showed the ability to score from all 3 Levels & distribute from the PG position. Doty helped Sabino to a State Title. She has committed to @ElonWBasketball#DragonFam pic.twitter.com/KY8PRmWXFZ— AZ Compass GBB (@AZCompassGBB) May 15, 2020
Former Sabino coach Jaamal Rhodes was named head coach of AZ Compass Prep last week, and will also bring along assistant Jeremy Daniels. In 2019-20, Sabino (28-4) won the Class 3A state championship in March, which was the program's first state title since 1990. Doty averaged 14.1 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 2020.
The 5-foot-5-inch Doty, an Elon University commit, is the second Sabino player to transfer to the rising Phoenix-based program, joining 2022 guard Kam'Ren Rhodes, the daughter of the AZ Compass coach who is also receiving attention from colleges.
AZ Compass Prep is a charter high school that competes in the Canyon Athletic Association, so its schedule is independent and against notable national opponents with rules and pace similarly to college, and a travel schedule.
“Physicality, speed and consistent level of competition are some of the big differences right away,” Rhodes told the Star last week. “In some instances, being able to play with college rules like shot clocks, different quarter lengths and bonus situations will only be a plus for those kids preparing for hoops after high school.”
AZ Compass Prep also added Arizona Wildcats 2021 commit Madison Conner, a sharpshooting guard who recently transferred from Gilbert Perry.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
