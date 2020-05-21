Sabino star, Missouri commit Kiya Dorroh transfers to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep

Kiya Dorroh, a Missouri commit and one of the top players in the 2021 recruiting class, transferred from Sabino High School to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, a rising prep school that has attracted some of the top girls basketball players in the state.
The 6-foot Dorroh, who's listed by ESPN as a five-star recruit and the seventh-best wing for 2021, is the latest Sabercat to transfer to AZ Compass Prep, joining star guards Kamryn Doty and Kam'Ren Rhodes.
The Dragon Family would like to introduce Kiya Dorroh. Kiya is a versatile wing that can play and defend multiple positions. Ranked by ESPN as a Top 50 player, she recently committed to the University of Missouri.#DragonFam#AZCompassHoops pic.twitter.com/BAdUcDigHl— AZ Compass GBB (@AZCompassGBB) May 21, 2020
The trio followed former Sabino coaches Jaamal Rhodes and assistant Jeremy Daniels, who were hired by AZ Compass Prep earlier this month. In 2019-20, Sabino (28-4) won the Class 3A state championship, which was the program's first state title since 1990. Dorroh averaged 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in her junior season.
AZ Compass Prep is a charter high school that competes in the Canyon Athletic Association, so its schedule is independent and against notable national opponents with rules and pace similarly to college, and a travel schedule.
“Physicality, speed and consistent level of competition are some of the big differences right away,” Rhodes told the Star earlier in May. “In some instances, being able to play with college rules like shot clocks, different quarter lengths and bonus situations will only be a plus for those kids preparing for hoops after high school.”
AZ Compass Prep also added Arizona Wildcats 2021 commit Madison Conner, a sharpshooting guard who recently transferred from Gilbert Perry.
