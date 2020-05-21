You are the owner of this article.
Sabino star, Missouri commit Kiya Dorroh transfers to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep

HSBK SABINO GIRLS

Sabino's Kiya Dorroh (24) dribbles around Page's Nadya Begay (4) during their Class 3A Championship game at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sat, Feb 29, 2020. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star

 Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star

Kiya Dorroh, a Missouri commit and one of the top players in the 2021 recruiting class, transferred from Sabino High School to Chandler's AZ Compass Prep, a rising prep school that has attracted some of the top girls basketball players in the state.

The 6-foot Dorroh, who's listed by ESPN as a five-star recruit and the seventh-best wing for 2021, is the latest Sabercat to transfer to AZ Compass Prep, joining star guards Kamryn Doty and Kam'Ren Rhodes. 

The trio followed former Sabino coaches Jaamal Rhodes and assistant Jeremy Daniels, who were hired by AZ Compass Prep earlier this month. In 2019-20, Sabino (28-4) won the Class 3A state championship, which was the program's first state title since 1990. Dorroh averaged 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in her junior season. 

AZ Compass Prep is a charter high school that competes in the Canyon Athletic Association, so its schedule is independent and against notable national opponents with rules and pace similarly to college, and a travel schedule. 

“Physicality, speed and consistent level of competition are some of the big differences right away,” Rhodes told the Star earlier in May. “In some instances, being able to play with college rules like shot clocks, different quarter lengths and bonus situations will only be a plus for those kids preparing for hoops after high school.”

AZ Compass Prep also added Arizona Wildcats 2021 commit Madison Conner, a sharpshooting guard who recently transferred from Gilbert Perry. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

