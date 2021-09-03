Sabino uses high-flying offense to get past Catalina Foothills

On a memorable debut for sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth, Sabino showed nothing can slow down its high-powered offense.

Except, maybe its own mistakes.

As Hackworth completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns, Sabino also racked up 20 penalties for 170 yards in the 41-7 victory Friday at Catalina Foothills. The offensive might was enough to clear every hurdle the Sabercats (2-0) put in their own way.

“You have just got to get through it,” running back Kenneth Blackman said. “You can’t let penalties get you down. It’s almost like a bad drop or something you shouldn’t have done. You just have to fight through that adversity.”

Blackman played his part, making key plays on both sides of the ball. He finished with 65 rushing yards on eight carries and tallied two scores, including a 5-yard touchdown one minute before halftime.

That score was where the Sabercats took control. It came after a momentum-swinging fourth-down stop on their own 23-yard line.