Sabino's balanced offense propels Sabercats to first-round win over Queen Creek San Tan Foothills

"He's back!"

That's what several Sabino players shouted when quarterback Cameron Hackworth threw his first touchdown of the seventh-seeded Sabercats' 49-23 first-round win over No. 10 seed Queen Creek San Tan Foothills in the Class 3A playoffs on Friday.

Hackworth, who was held out of last week's regular-season finale against Benson with a collarbone injury, returned to Sabino's lineup and scored three touchdowns in the all-Sabercats matchup.

"He's getting back into the groove of it. We just gotta keep him upright," Sabino head coach Ryan McBrayer said of Hackworth. "He made some smart decisions, but it's definitely a good sign to see number one back in our backfield."

Hackworth was installed into the offense on Sabino's second drive of the night, after Leaf Moylan, a defensive lineman transfer from Philadelphia, started the game at quarterback. Sabino junior running back Mason Cade had 41 rushing yards on the opening drive, setting up senior tail back Andres Baca for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down.

After forcing San Tan Foothills to punt, Sabino inserted Hackworth, where he connected with Arizona Wildcats target Shamar Berryhill for a 44-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.

"It felt good. That was a confidence builder," Hackworth said. "I've got a lot of confidence, but when you go out and do that, it feels like you're back and ready to go."

San Tan Foothills responded with a 19-yard touchdown to tight end Elijah Fields, but that would be the only score of the first half for the Sabercats from Pinal County.

On Sabino's following possession, Cade bulldozed his way through a host of San Tan Foothills defenders and broke off for a 54-yard, Marshawn Lynch-esque touchdown. Cade ended the first quarter with a 58-yard run, and Hackworth threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brit Roberson to move ahead 28-7.

"Our defense was also getting takeaways and doing their job. They got us some big-time stops and that's what ultimately does it. They get stops and we just go out and score," Hackworth said.

Sabino recovered the ensuing kickoff and went into the halftime break 35-7 after Hackworth's final touchdown pass of the night. Cade and Baca each scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to seal the Sabercats' win.

"If you look at Mason, he's a powerhouse. ... We're excited when we get Mason — No. 8 — and Baca — No. 2 — in the same backfield. It's a very dangerous combo," McBrayer said. "If you look back on Baca and Mason's film, there's a lot of missed tackles and those guys make it happen."

Up next: No. 7 Sabino (8-3) will travel to Mesa next Friday at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinal game against second-seeded Eastmark (10-1), which routed the Sabercats 56-19 last month.

"We played them during fall break and we were out school and things were out of the ordinary, so we're ready to throw our hat in the ring," McBrayer said.