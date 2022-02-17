Sabino's girls will play Friday for state title; packed slate of soccer, hoops looms

For the last two months, Sabino’s girls soccer team has been on fire.

By beating top-seeded Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin in Wednesday’s Class 3A state semifinals, the Sabercats improved to 6-0 in the month of February, outscoring their opponents a combined 27-2.

Since Christmas, Sabino is 10-0-1; during that span, the Sabercats have outscored their opponents by 75 goals … 78-3.

Third-seeded Sabino will face its biggest (and final) test of the season on Friday night, when it takes on No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Glendale High School in the 3A state championship match. Northwest Christian advanced to the final by beating ALA-Gilbert North 4-0 in the semis. Northwest Christian has outscored its opponents 13-1 in three playoff wins.

Sabino isn’t the only soccer team facing a major game this weekend.

Sixth-seeded Walden Grove will take on No. 7 Salpointe Catholic in an all-Southern Arizona girls semifinal game in 4A. The game will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marana High School. At 2 p.m. Saturday, No. 3 Cienega’s girls will take on No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel at Phoenix Central High School.