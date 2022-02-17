Sabino's girls will play Friday for state title; packed slate of soccer, hoops looms

For the last two months, Sabino’s girls soccer team has been on fire.
By beating top-seeded Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin in Wednesday’s Class 3A state semifinals, the Sabercats improved to 6-0 in the month of February, outscoring their opponents a combined 27-2.
Since Christmas, Sabino is 10-0-1; during that span, the Sabercats have outscored their opponents by 75 goals … 78-3.
Third-seeded Sabino will face its biggest (and final) test of the season on Friday night, when it takes on No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Glendale High School in the 3A state championship match. Northwest Christian advanced to the final by beating ALA-Gilbert North 4-0 in the semis. Northwest Christian has outscored its opponents 13-1 in three playoff wins.
Sabino isn’t the only soccer team facing a major game this weekend.
Sixth-seeded Walden Grove will take on No. 7 Salpointe Catholic in an all-Southern Arizona girls semifinal game in 4A. The game will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marana High School. At 2 p.m. Saturday, No. 3 Cienega’s girls will take on No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel at Phoenix Central High School.
Two boys teams will also play semifinal games on Saturday. Top-seeded and undefeated Tucson High will take on No. 13 Chandler at Marana High School in a 6A match that’s scheduled to start at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., second-seeded Salpointe will face No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave in the 4A semifinals; that match will be held Gilbert Williams Field High School
Basketball playoffs will continue throughout the state all weekend. Salpointe’s boys and Flowing Wells’ girls will both host state quarterfinal games on Friday night, with Catalina Foothills’s girls traveling to Peoria Sunrise Mountain and Sabino’s girls trekking to Whiteriver Alchesay. All games start at 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista Buena’s top-seeded boys team will host Gilbert Higley on Saturday, with No. 22 Sabino’s boys traveling to No. 6 Holbrook. Sahuaro’s seventh-seeded girls team will play at No. 2 Salpointe.
For more coverage from the high school state playoffs, visit Tucson.com/highschool.