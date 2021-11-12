Sabino's season ends in Class 3A quarterfinal loss to top-seeded ALA-Gilbert North

ALA-GN marched down the field on the ensuing drive and took control. Any chance of stealing momentum seemed to vanish when the Eagles executed its 2-minute offense right before the half to take a 21-7 lead at intermission.

“We had our heads high, we knew we had a tough battle to come back,” Hackworth said. “We did well, but they outplayed us tonight.”

Sabino only got into Eagles territory on one other possession in the first half. And then not again until the fourth quarter, when the game was out of reach.

On Sept. 10, ALA-GN beat Sabino in Tucson 33-21. The Eagles' only loss is to sister school ALA-Queen Creek, a 4A squad. The team is set to move up to 4A next school year.

The Sabercats last reached the state semifinals in 2018 and made its last title game appearance in 2016. The Eagles reached the state semifinals a year ago, losing to eventual champion Snowflake, after getting to the quarterfinals in 2019. They have not yet appeared in a state final.

Sabino pulled off a minor upset in getting past No. 8 Show Low in the first round, 29-20, with Hackworth throwing two touchdown passes. ALA-GN routed No. 16 Phoenix Christian 57-0 last week in the round of 16.

“I’m very proud of our season,” Hackworth said. “We fought hard all season, coming through a tough schedule, we came out here and showed what we could do.”