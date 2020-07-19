'Safer and smarter': 16 Southern Arizona coaches push AIA to move football to spring

The seventh point in the letter focused on schools “avoiding drastic district decisions to cancel or keep (sports).”

“Forcing districts to make this decision now will have several choices on the side of caution,” it said. “This will, of course, be devastating to those schools, but also affect other schools who will have trouble finding games. Not to mention we will see a mass transfer of athletes to schools who are allowing fall sports.”

The last point for fall sports being moved to spring is coaches would be willing to coordinate practice schedule and facility use with spring sports coaches.

“It was devastating to witness the cancellation of spring sports last year,” the letter said. “We understand the inconvenience of having more sports going on in the spring and will be very accommodating to the traditional spring sports. Moving practice locations and times are just a few of the obstacles we know we will have to work around.”

Peace has led the charge to move to spring. His cause could get a boost as soon as Monday.

The California Interscholastic Federation will decide the fate of fall sports, with a movement to spring a possibility. New Mexico high schools have already done it.