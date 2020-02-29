Sahuaro battles, but falls to powerhouse Chandler Seton Catholic in Class 3A state title game

PHOENIX — All season long, and all playoffs long, Sahuaro’s girls basketball team has been resilient. In Wednesday’s semifinal matchup against Phoenix Shadow Mountain, the Cougars overcame a nine-point deficit early to clinch a spot in the Class 4A state championship game.

Saturday against Chandler Seton Catholic, the Cougars found themselves in a similar hole.

This time, there was no magical comeback. And Sahuaro star Alyssa Brown — swarmed by double-and-triple-teams each time she touched the ball — couldn’t deliver in the way she had so many times this season.

Sahuaro fell 70-40 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum as Seton Catholic won its 11th state title under coach Karen Self.

The Cougars’ dream season unofficially ended in the second quarter, when Seton Catholic outscored them 22-6. Seton Catholic’s Amanda Barcello, the sister of former Arizona Wildcats guard Alex Barcello, scored nine first-half points to help the Sentinels separate themselves.

“We came out super fired up, so once we got going, we felt really good about the rest of the game,” Barcello said.

Brown said Seton Catholic “made some 3s and we started to hang our heads. That’s when it started to get away from us, I think.”