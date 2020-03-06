You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sahuaro's Alyssa Brown named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Sahuaro's Alyssa Brown named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Sahuaro vs. Seton Catholic in Class 4A State Girls Basketball Championship

Tucson Sahuaro's Alyssa Brown (44) advances the ball up court as Chandler Seton Catholic's LeeLee Willis defends during the second half of the 4A girl's state championship basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

 Ralph Freso / Special to the Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year winners were announced Friday morning and Sahuaro High School star Alyssa Brown was named the state's top girls basketball player. 

Fresh off her junior season, Brown set the Arizona single-season scoring record of 932 points. Brown also broke Sahuaro's all-time scoring record, passing her sister Sydney Harden, of 1,575 points, and scored her 2000th point in February. 

In her third season playing for Sahuaro's varsity team, Brown led the Cougars to the program's first state championship appearance since 2001, but fell to top-seeded Seton Catholic in the Class 4A title game. Brown averaged 31.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game this season. 

Brown currently holds scholarship offers from St. John’s, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, Elon, Hampton, Bethune-Cookman and Maryland-Baltimore County. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News