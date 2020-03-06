Sahuaro's Alyssa Brown named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

The Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year winners were announced Friday morning and Sahuaro High School star Alyssa Brown was named the state's top girls basketball player.

Fresh off her junior season, Brown set the Arizona single-season scoring record of 932 points. Brown also broke Sahuaro's all-time scoring record, passing her sister Sydney Harden, of 1,575 points, and scored her 2000th point in February.

In her third season playing for Sahuaro's varsity team, Brown led the Cougars to the program's first state championship appearance since 2001, but fell to top-seeded Seton Catholic in the Class 4A title game. Brown averaged 31.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game this season.

Brown currently holds scholarship offers from St. John’s, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, Elon, Hampton, Bethune-Cookman and Maryland-Baltimore County.

