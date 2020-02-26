Sahuaro's girls play Wednesday night for spot in 4A state title game; both Sabino teams still alive

Salpointe Catholic's boys are headed to the Class 4A state championship game. Sabino's boys are one step away from the 3A state title game.
Who else will join them?
Third-seeded Sahuaro's girls basketball team will travel to No. 2 Phoenix Shadow Mountain at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the Class 4A state finals. Sahuaro has mostly cruised through the tournament so far, beating Phoenix Moon Valley 60-38 in the first round and Gilbert Mesquite 60-50 in the quarterfinals. But Shadow Mountain has been a Tucson killer throughout the playoffs, blasting Catalina Foothills by 33 points in the first round and Salpointe Catholic by 10 in the quarterfinals.
Sahuaro is led by Alyssa Brown, who is averaging 31.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a junior. Another junior, Alyssa Franke, contributes 11.9 points per game for the Cougars.
Wednesday's winner will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix against either top-seeded Chandler Seton Catholic or fifth-seeded Flagstaff.
Sahuaro is one of two girls teams still alive in the playoffs. Top-seeded Sabino will face No. 5 Ganado Friday at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A state semifinals, played at Phoenix Veteran Memorial Coliseum. The Sabercats are coming off a harrowing, three-point win over Chinle in the quarters, while Ganado beat Snowflake by 5. The winner will return to the Coliseum on Saturday night for the Class 3A state finals; that game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Sabino is led by junior Kiya Dorroh, who is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. Fellow junior Kamryn Doty is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Here's a quick look at the remaining state playoff teams, and who they're set to face:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 3 Sahuaro at No. 2 Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 7 p.m.
Up next: The winner plays in Saturday's Class 4A state title game, held at 10 a.m. at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
FRIDAY
Class 3A state semifinals
No. 5 Ganado vs. No. 1 Sabino at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Up next: The winner plays in Saturday's Class 3A state title game, held at 6 p.m. at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
Class 3A state semifinals
No. 5 Sabino vs. No. 1 Page at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7:30 p.m.
Up next: The winner plays in Saturday's Class 3A state title game, held at 8 p.m. at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
SATURDAY
Class 4A state championship game
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Peoria at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon