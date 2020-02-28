Sahuaro star Alyssa Brown wants to win Saturday's state championship for school, Tucson

“My dad was excited and my mom was extremely excited.”

Brown will try to deliver the biggest win yet on Saturday, when the Cougars take on top-seeded Chandler Seton in the Class 4A state title game.

The game starts at 10 a.m. inside Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

The Star caught up with Sahuaro’s star about her upbringing and the season. Here’s what she had to say:

How would you describe the feeling of playing in the school’s first state championship game in nearly two decades?

A: “It feels great. It definitely doesn’t feel like it’s over yet. We still have another game, but it was nice to beat a team who had previously blown us out. It’s very exciting.”

What makes this team different compared to the other Sahuaro teams that struggled to get to this point?

A: “We’re hungrier this year. We’d keep hitting the roadblock in the final four, so a lot of us have been more determined to get past the final four. So that helped us get over the edge.”

How would you assess the junior class on this team?