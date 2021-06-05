Sahuaro's Jamir Gasaway hopes Friday's Showcase marks a step in the right direction

“We’re close and we do mostly everything together. That’s definitely my big brother,” he said of Keandre, 24. “I was going to just watch him and work to help my mom around the house, but she told me to stick to what I’m doing. I’m here today because of her.”

Eventually, Gasaway worked his way back into the classroom and is on track to graduate from Canyon Rose this summer. He has drawn interest from Bakersfield College and Shasta College in California. Football — and college — could be in his future.

“He’s a special kid, man. We just gotta fight through this,” McKee said. “There’s a lot of kids who’ve gone through the junior-college ranks.”

Wherever Gasaway lands, the chance to play football won’t be taken for granted. Whether it was his final football game or not, Friday night’s showcase was a window for him to display his raw potential.

“I feel like I’m one of the best in the Class of 2021,” Gasaway said. “This next opportunity for me, I have to do my part as a student-athlete and take care of school first to get to that next level, then hit the weight room hard . And then it’s up there for me.”

