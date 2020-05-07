Sahuaro's Jonah Miller explains how ASU, USC, others made his list — and why Arizona didn't

“For certain reasons, I chose the six programs on my list, because those programs showed interest in me and they’re all programs that I think I can fit at,” he said.

The six schools on Miller’s final list, including ASU, have better credentials when it comes to landing a recruit of his caliber. The 247Sports.com recruiting service lists Miller as a four-star prospect, the fifth-best player in the state for the Class of 2021 and the 25th-best tackle prospect in the country. ASU is 15-11 with two bowl appearances under coach Herm Edwards, but boasts a 2020 recruiting class ranked fourth in the Pac-12 by both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. During the same period, Arizona is 9-15 overall and 0-2 against ASU. The Wildcats’ 2020 recruiting class was ranked last in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.com.

Miller said ASU is headed in the right direction.

“The best way I would put it is ASU maybe has more will to be the best program in the Pac-12. I just think they have a better direction overall,” he said. “I’m not knocking U of A whatsoever. I’ve been to more U of A games than any other college in the country.