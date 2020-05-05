Sahuaro's Jonah Miller narrows recruiting list to 6 schools, includes ASU — but not Arizona

Jonah Miller, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting cycle, trimmed his recruitment down to six schools on Tuesday: USC, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington and Arizona State. Miller left out the Arizona Wildcats, Florida, Missouri, Colorado, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, among others.
Miller announced his list on Twitter Tuesday morning.
May 5, 2020
The 6-foot-8-inch, 285-pound Miller is rated as the 25th-best offensive tackle nationally and fifth-best prospect from Arizona, per 247sports' rankings.
Miller most recently finished his junior season at Salpointe Catholic where he helped the Lancers to a spot in the Open Division playoff, the only Tucson team to earn a spot in Arizona's inaugural best-of-the-best state championship.
Miller is the most recent player with Salpointe Catholic ties to look elsewhere to play college football. In 2020, five-star running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), four-star safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State) and three-star offensive lineman Bruno Fina (UCLA) all chose other schools. In 2018, four-star offensive tackle Matteo Mele signed with Washington and earned his first-career collegiate start against the Wildcats in Tucson. Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet (2022) and Canyon del Oro running back Stevie Rocker are currently being pursued by the UA.
Following the 2019 season, Miller transferred to Sahuaro, which is where he'll finish his high school career. The Cougars return one of the top rushing attacks in Southern Arizona, which can be read here.
