Sahuaro's Jonah Miller narrows recruiting list to 6 schools, includes ASU — but not Arizona

Jonah Miller, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting cycle, trimmed his recruitment down to six schools on Tuesday: USC, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington and Arizona State. Miller left out the Arizona Wildcats, Florida, Missouri, Colorado, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, among others.

Miller announced his list on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 285-pound Miller is rated as the 25th-best offensive tackle nationally and fifth-best prospect from Arizona, per 247sports' rankings.

Miller most recently finished his junior season at Salpointe Catholic where he helped the Lancers to a spot in the Open Division playoff, the only Tucson team to earn a spot in Arizona's inaugural best-of-the-best state championship.