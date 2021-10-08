Salpointe battles back, but falls to visiting Phoenix Pinnacle

“He’s special, there’s no doubt about it. That guy makes plays, and he did it over and over on third down after third down,” Rogers said.

Robinson caught a 45-yard touchdown to give the Pioneers (2-3) a 7-0 lead. After a failed fourth-down conversion near midfield and a missed 39-yard field goal, Salpointe trailed 14-0 following Robinson’s 80-yard touchdown catch.

Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet connected with Dylan Dreis on a key third-and-7 to extend a drive in the second quarter, which resulted in Gage Felix hauling in a 25-yard touchdown. On the final drive of the first half, Bourguet improvised on a pass play and ran the ball 47 yards to the 1-yard line, then punched in the touchdown with a quarterback keeper the following play to lock the score at 14 going into halftime.

Bourguet finished the night with 104 rushing yards on 10 carries.

“We have a very gutsy football team and that showed tonight. After dropping 14-0, they never gave up or even flinched. We have a veteran coaching staff that just works their butts off, and we didn’t panic,” Rogers said.