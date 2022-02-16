 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salpointe beats Pueblo in playoff opener; Sabino punches ticket to soccer final (with scores)
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Salpointe beats Pueblo in playoff opener; Sabino punches ticket to soccer final (with scores)

  • Updated

Salpointe Catholic's Tessa Hastings and Pueblo's Soraya Hong (20) and Victoria Cazares (3-0) for possession of a loose ball during the first half of Wednesday night's Class 4A state playoff game.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Salpointe Catholic's girls basketball team cruised in an all-Tucson playoff opener, while Sabino's girl's soccer team secured a spot in the state final and Sierra Vista Buena's top-seeded boys basketball team eked out a win as part of a packed night of high school playoffs.

The second-seeded Lancers beat No. 15 Pueblo 53-9 on Wednesday, advancing in the Class 5A girls basketball bracket. They'll host No. 7 Sahuaro in Saturday's quarterfinals after the Cougars beat Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 54-43.

On the boys' side, No. 1 Buena topped Waddell Canyon View 64-60 in their Class 5A first-round matchup, played in Sierra Vista. The Colts are the only Southern Arizona team remaining in the 5A bracket; both Catalina Foothills and Ironwood Ridge lost.

Meanwhile, Sabino's girls soccer team continued its stunning run through the Class 3A bracket. The fourth-seeded Sabercats stunned top-seeded Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 5-0, advancing to Saturday's state final. They'll take on No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian in a 5 p.m. match at Glendale High School.

In three playoff wins, Sabino has outscored its opponents 13-2.

Here's a full look at Wednesday's results and what's up next for the winners:

Wednesday's scores

Boys basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena 64, No. 16 Waddell Canyon View 60

Up next: Buena will host Gilbert Higley on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 7 Glendale Apollo 67, No. 10 Catalina Foothills 48

No. 2 Gilbert 44, No. 15 Ironwood Ridge 33

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

No. 22 Sabino vs. No. 11 Mesa Eastmark, late

No. 10 Snowflake 62, No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian 54

Girls basketball

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

No. 4 Chandler Hamilton 58, No. 13 Tucson High 46

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley 38, No. 16 Rio Rico 18

No. 7 Sahuaro 57, No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 43

Up next: Sahuaro will travel to Salpointe for the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 53, No. 15 Pueblo 9

Up next: Salpointe will host Sahuaro at 7 p.m  Saturday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain 1, No. 13 Catalina Foothills 0

No. 3 Cienega 1, No. 6 Goodyear Millennium 1 (Cienega wins 5-4 on PKs)

Up next: Cienega will play No.  2 Queen Creek Casteel Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals. The match will be held at Phoenix Central High School.

Class 4A state quarterfinals

 No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro 5, No. 13 Sahuarita 0

No. 6 Walden Grove 3, No. 14 Chandler Seton Catholic 0

Up next: Walden Grove will play Salpointe Catholic in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marana High School.

No. 7 Salpointe Catholic 1, No. 2 Flagstaff 0

Up next: Salpointe will play Walden Grove in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marana High School.

Class 3A state semifinals

No. 4 Sabino 5, No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 0

Up next: Sabino will play Phoenix Northwest Christian for the Class 3A state title on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Glendale High School.

Friday's games

Boys basketball

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Glendale Cactus at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 1 Flowing Wells, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 7 p.m.

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 11 Sabino at No. 6 Whiteriver Alchesay, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Boys basketball

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Gilbert Higley at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 7 Sahuaro at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 6A state semifinals

No. 1 Tucson High vs. No. 13 Chandler at Gilbert Campo Verde High School, 4 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 3 Cienega vs. No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel at Phoenix Central High School, 2 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 6 Walden Grove vs. No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at Marana High School, 11 a.m.

Class 3A state final

No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Glendale High School 5 p.m.

