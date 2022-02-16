Salpointe beats Pueblo in playoff opener; Sabino punches ticket to soccer final (with scores)

Salpointe Catholic's girls basketball team cruised in an all-Tucson playoff opener, while Sabino's girl's soccer team secured a spot in the state final and Sierra Vista Buena's top-seeded boys basketball team eked out a win as part of a packed night of high school playoffs.

The second-seeded Lancers beat No. 15 Pueblo 53-9 on Wednesday, advancing in the Class 5A girls basketball bracket. They'll host No. 7 Sahuaro in Saturday's quarterfinals after the Cougars beat Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 54-43.

On the boys' side, No. 1 Buena topped Waddell Canyon View 64-60 in their Class 5A first-round matchup, played in Sierra Vista. The Colts are the only Southern Arizona team remaining in the 5A bracket; both Catalina Foothills and Ironwood Ridge lost.

Meanwhile, Sabino's girls soccer team continued its stunning run through the Class 3A bracket. The fourth-seeded Sabercats stunned top-seeded Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 5-0, advancing to Saturday's state final. They'll take on No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian in a 5 p.m. match at Glendale High School.

In three playoff wins, Sabino has outscored its opponents 13-2.

Here's a full look at Wednesday's results and what's up next for the winners: