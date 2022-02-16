Salpointe beats Pueblo in playoff opener; Sabino punches ticket to soccer final (with scores)

Salpointe Catholic's girls basketball team cruised in an all-Tucson playoff opener, while Sabino's girl's soccer team secured a spot in the state final and Sierra Vista Buena's top-seeded boys basketball team eked out a win as part of a packed night of high school playoffs.
The second-seeded Lancers beat No. 15 Pueblo 53-9 on Wednesday, advancing in the Class 5A girls basketball bracket. They'll host No. 7 Sahuaro in Saturday's quarterfinals after the Cougars beat Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 54-43.
On the boys' side, No. 1 Buena topped Waddell Canyon View 64-60 in their Class 5A first-round matchup, played in Sierra Vista. The Colts are the only Southern Arizona team remaining in the 5A bracket; both Catalina Foothills and Ironwood Ridge lost.
Meanwhile, Sabino's girls soccer team continued its stunning run through the Class 3A bracket. The fourth-seeded Sabercats stunned top-seeded Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 5-0, advancing to Saturday's state final. They'll take on No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian in a 5 p.m. match at Glendale High School.
In three playoff wins, Sabino has outscored its opponents 13-2.
Here's a full look at Wednesday's results and what's up next for the winners:
Wednesday's scores
Boys basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena 64, No. 16 Waddell Canyon View 60
Up next: Buena will host Gilbert Higley on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
No. 7 Glendale Apollo 67, No. 10 Catalina Foothills 48
No. 2 Gilbert 44, No. 15 Ironwood Ridge 33
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
No. 22 Sabino vs. No. 11 Mesa Eastmark, late
No. 10 Snowflake 62, No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian 54
Girls basketball
Class 6A state playoffs, first round
No. 4 Chandler Hamilton 58, No. 13 Tucson High 46
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley 38, No. 16 Rio Rico 18
No. 7 Sahuaro 57, No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 43
Up next: Sahuaro will travel to Salpointe for the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 53, No. 15 Pueblo 9
Up next: Salpointe will host Sahuaro at 7 p.m Saturday.
Girls soccer
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain 1, No. 13 Catalina Foothills 0
No. 3 Cienega 1, No. 6 Goodyear Millennium 1 (Cienega wins 5-4 on PKs)
Up next: Cienega will play No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals. The match will be held at Phoenix Central High School.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro 5, No. 13 Sahuarita 0
No. 6 Walden Grove 3, No. 14 Chandler Seton Catholic 0
Up next: Walden Grove will play Salpointe Catholic in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marana High School.
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic 1, No. 2 Flagstaff 0
Up next: Salpointe will play Walden Grove in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marana High School.
Class 3A state semifinals
No. 4 Sabino 5, No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 0
Up next: Sabino will play Phoenix Northwest Christian for the Class 3A state title on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Glendale High School.
Friday's games
Boys basketball
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Glendale Cactus at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 1 Flowing Wells, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 7 p.m.
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 11 Sabino at No. 6 Whiteriver Alchesay, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Boys basketball
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Gilbert Higley at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 7 Sahuaro at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Class 6A state semifinals
No. 1 Tucson High vs. No. 13 Chandler at Gilbert Campo Verde High School, 4 p.m.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 3 Cienega vs. No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel at Phoenix Central High School, 2 p.m.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 6 Walden Grove vs. No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at Marana High School, 11 a.m.
Class 3A state final
No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Glendale High School 5 p.m.