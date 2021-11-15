Salpointe Catholic, Desert View host playoff games; I-Ridge looks to stay hot in trip to Scottsdale

Usually, locking up a home playoff game is the ultimate reward for a great regular season.

But for the Salpointe Catholic High School football team, Friday night’s first-round game of the Class 5A state tournament against Phoenix Sunnyslope might be a tad bittersweet.

The No. 2-seeded Lancers (8-2) missed Arizona’s Open Division tournament for the first time since its inception in 2019. The Arizona Interscholastic Association devised the eight-team playoff to pluck the best programs from 4A-6A, while allowing for other postseason-worthy teams to compete in their own tournaments.

But after back-to-back trips to the Open tournament semifinals the last two years, back-to-back losses to Scottsdale Saguaro and Phoenix Pinnacle this year proved kept the Lancers outside that top eight. Still, they enter the playoffs as one of the 5A favorites, riding a five-game win streak, in which they outscored opponents 236-26.

“You are what you are, and we had our chances to get in the Open,” coach Eric Rogers said. “The reality of it is, we probably have one senior with a Division I scholarship offer. We’re probably not the team this year that has six or eight Division I football players like we’ve had in the past.