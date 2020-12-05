Salpointe Catholic falls in Open Division semifinals for second straight season

Salpointe Catholic’s football season came to an end Saturday night as the Lancers fell 58-14 to host Chandler Hamilton in the state Open Division semifinals.
The Huskies started fast. Senior running back Rodney Clemente took the game’s opening snap 50 yards for a score, and Hamilton never lost the lead.
A couple Lancer special teams mishaps — allowing a punt returned for a touchdown and a safety on an errant punt on the next drive — plus another Clemente rushing score put Hamilton up 23-0 before the first quarter ended.
“We just didn’t come out and execute early on. We just made a lot of mistakes and they capitalized on them,” Salpointe coach Eric Rogers said.
The Lancers clawed back late in the half. Salpointe scored consecutive touchdowns on a short rush by senior David Cordero and a reception in the corner of the end zone by junior Elijah Barclay, cutting the lead to 23-14.
Trailing just 30-14 at halftime, the Lancers looked like they still had a chance.
“We liked the matchups because they were going mostly man coverage then, so my line did a good job getting me some time and the receivers did the rest so we were moving the ball,” Lancers junior quarterback Treyson Bourget said.
But the second half started just like the first, and the Huskies never let up. Senior running back Noah Schmidt ran for 50 yards on the opening snap, punching it into the end zone from short distance two plays later. The Huskies returned an interception for a touchdown on the next drive widening the gap to 44-14, and the rout was on.
Salpointe continued to struggle in stopping Hamilton‘s rushing offense, and the Huskies’ stout pass rush made it near impossible for the Lancers to consistently move the ball. The lead continued to grow and Salpointe was held scoreless in the second half leading to a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Hamilton advances to face No. 1-seeded Chandler High in the state championship on Saturday.
The loss knocked Salpointe out in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. After an unsure offseason and a 2020 run shortened by COVID-19 regulations, the Lancers were proud to get to this point.
“We’ve been so fortunate and so blessed, starting with the administration because we know how difficult it was to have a season," Rogers said. "But then for the kids to be as resilient as they were, starting with the seniors, they’ve been unbelievable."
Salpointe finishes the season with a 7-1 record. Boasting plenty of young talent on both sides of the ball, Bourget said the Lancers will be ready to try and get back to this point in 2021.
“We’re going to come back, take a couple weeks off to relax, but we’re going to start working, so best believe we’re coming back again,” he said.
