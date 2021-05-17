Salpointe Catholic falls short against Mesquite in 4A baseball state title game

TEMPE — Gilbert Mesquite pitchers Sebastian Granillo and Luis Morales didn't let the noise from the huge Salpointe Catholic following rattle them.

Over and over, they got out of jams, combining to lead Mesquite to a 2-1 victory Monday night for the Class 4A baseball championship at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Salpointe (20-4) left 15 base runners stranded, 11 in the final four innings.

Mesquite (23-1) avenged the 4-3 loss to Salpointe in the 2019 4A final, the last time a 4A baseball title game was held.

This was coach Jeff Holland's fifth trip to the state championship game.

"The five I've been in, this was the most tense," he said.

This was Mesquite's first state title since 2015, when Holland's team beat Peoria Liberty 5-2.

Chris Robles drove in the only runs Mesquite would need on a sacrifice fly in the second and a single in the fourth to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Salpointe threatened in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs. But Sebastian Granillo was able to strike out catcher Gabe Preble swinging to end the inning.