Salpointe Catholic, Flowing Wells girls both win, advance to state basketball finals
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Salpointe Catholic, Flowing Wells girls both win, advance to state basketball finals

  • Updated

Flowing Wells' Nazary Viramontes (12), Alenna Flores  (44), Nevaeh Urenda (3) and Gertie Munoz (13) celebrate after the Caballeros advanced to the Class 5A girls state basketball final with a 55-48 win against Gilbert.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

This year's state basketball finals will have a Southern Arizona flair.

Flowing Wells and Salpointe Catholic's girls teams both won their state semifinal games on Wednesday night, securing their places in next week's state finals in Phoenix.

The two teams join Salpointe Catholic's boys, who advanced to the 4A finals on Tuesday night with a win over Phoenix Deer Valley. The Lancers boys will play Gilbert Mesquite at 8 p.m. Monday in Phoenix. Sierra Vista Buena's top-seeded boys team will play their 5A state semifinal game against Peoria Centennial on Thursday night, with the winner moving on.

Wednesday night was about the girls' teams. Flowing Wells defeated Gilbert 55-48 in thes Class 5A state semis, securing a spot in Tuesday's finals against third-seeded Goodyear Millennium. The 5A girls championship game will start at 6 p.m.

Salpointe's girls, meanwhile, won their home semifinal game against Chandler Seton Catholic on Wednesday, 42-29. The Lancers will play the winner of Thursday afternoon's semifinal game between Phoenix Shadow Mountain and Flagstaff. The 4A girls finals is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

