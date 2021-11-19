Salpointe Catholic headed to 5A state quarterfinals after routing Phoenix Sunnyslope

Despite a somewhat nerve-wracking second quarter, the Salpointe Catholic High School football rolled into the state quarterfinals.

On Friday night, second-seeded Salpointe (9-2) beat 15th-seeded Phoenix Sunnyslope 63-24 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament.

“I’m really, really proud of the kids,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “We had an unbelievable week of practice, we worked out tails off and we came out and just came out and played really, really well.”

Salpointe hosts No. 7 seed Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep next Friday in the quarterfinals.

Salpointe jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a 49-yard touchdown run by senior running back Anthony Wilhite.

“I was really pumped up from the start, I was trying to pump everyone else up,” Wilhite said. “My run was amazing but (senior quarterback) Treyson’s (Bourguet) block literally set the whole tone for the rest of the game. I just feel like we all connected today, we came very close and dominated.”

It’s Salpointe’s sixth straight postseason appearance but first trip to the 5A playoffs since 2010. The Lancers went to the first two Open Division tournaments, but this year missed out on the eight-team field.