Salpointe Catholic High School football team in two-week quarantine after player tests positive

Salpointe Catholic's football team has entered a two-week quarantine after one of the Lancers' players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lancers' game against Sierra Vista Buena, originally scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled for Oct. 23. The team's Oct. 16 game against Phoenix Pinnacle may have to be canceled because of Pinnacle's full schedule, athletic director Phil Gruensfelder said.
The two-week quarantine follows Pima County recommendations and comes after Salpointe officials spoke with Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County's Health Director. Salpointe students have been splitting their time between home and campus since Sept. 21. Students whose last names start with A through L attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, and students whose names start with M through Z attend on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Salpointe's campus is closed on Fridays for deep cleaning.
Salpointe opened its season Friday night with a 29-21 win over Casa Grande. It was one of just two home games played in Southern Arizona. Pusch Ridge Christian hosted — and beat — Mesa Eastmark.
Salpointe's Treyson Bourguet (3) can't quite elude Casa Grande's Luke Vavages (73) and goes down for a sack in the fourth quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.