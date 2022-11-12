 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Salpointe Catholic, Marana, CDO make 'big schools' playoff bracket; Pusch Ridge to play in 3A semis

Marana's Logan Thatcher and his teammates join the cheerleaders in singing to the fans following the Tigers' 21-6 win on Oct. 21. The Tigers will host a Class 5A state playoff game on Friday.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona’s “big schools” playoff brackets were unveiled Saturday morning, and they include just three Southern Arizona teams.

Salpointe Catholic (Class 6A), Marana (Class 5A) and Canyon del Oro (Class 4A) all qualified for their 16- team brackets. All three will play at home Friday.

This year’s “big schools” playoffs include Class 6A, 5A and 4A playoffs as well as an Open Division featuring the eight top-rated teams in the state. Those are: No. 1 Peoria Liberty, No. 2 Chandler Basha, No. 3 Chandler, No. 4 Chandler Hamilton, No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro, No. 6 Peoria Centennial, No. 7 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy and No. 8 Glendale Sandra Day O’Connor.

Tucson-area schools had better luck in the small-school brackets. Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian both made the Class 3A state playoffs; the Lions are still alive following Friday night’s 44-0 state quarterfinal victory over Round Valley. Pusch Ridge will face Mesa Eastmark in next Saturday's semifinals. In Class 2A, Tanque Verde advanced to the playoffs before losing in the first round.

Here’s a look at next weekend’s playoff games. All games at 7 p.m.:

FRIDAY

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

No. 16 Laveen Cesar Chavez at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel

Class 5A state playoffs

No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana, 7 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs

No. 11 Phoenix St. Mary’s at No. 6 Canyon del Oro, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Class 3A state semifinals

No. 3 Pusch Ridge Christian vs. No. 2 Mesa Eastmark at Phoenix Mountain Pointe High School, 2 p.m.

