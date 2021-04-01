Salpointe Catholic names Eric Castillo as next boys basketball coach

Longtime Salpointe Catholic assistant boys basketball coach Eric Castillo has been named the program’s next head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Castillo takes over primary coaching duties for Jim Reynolds, who retired after the 2020-21 season where the Lancers fell to Paradise Honors in the Class 4A state playoff quarterfinals.

The new head coach has been part of Salpointe Catholic’s basketball staff for the last 17 years, serving as the school’s freshman and JV coach. He also became an assistant on the varsity team in 2010.

“I look forward to continuing the excellence of my predecessors and helping grow our players as outstanding young men both on and off the court,” Castillo said in a statement.

Castillo was an assistant during the 2019-20 season under Reynolds where the boys team won its first-ever state championship in Class 4A.

Reynolds announced his retirement in mid-March, citing a move to Denver to be closer with his family.