Salpointe Catholic pulls away against Paradise Honors to advance to Class 4A softball semifinals

The top-seeded Salpointe Catholic softball team hit four home runs as it ran past Paradise Honors 11-2 in the Class 4A playoffs Saturday night at Amphitheater High School.

The Lancers move on to the semifinals and are just two wins away from winning back-to-back state championships.

“It’s just been a phenomenal experience so far,” first-year Salpointe coach Tricia Sztan said. “We come out and play with heart.”

Salpointe used a four-run bottom of the fifth inning to pull away from the fifth-seeded Panthers, highlighted by a two-run home run by pitcher Gianna Mares. The junior did it all for the Lancers, throwing a complete game and allowing just two runs while also reaching base twice.

“It’s really cool being able to pitch and hit for myself, too,” Mares said. “It’s great to be able to be there for everyone else.”

Mares had been the subject of jeers from the Paradise Honor crowd both in the circle and at the plate with opposing fans claiming she was stepping too far out in front of the batter's box. Such was the case with her at-bat in the fifth in which Sztan had to remind Mares to remain calm.

“The most impressive thing about her is she keeps her cool regardless of what’s going on around her, and you saw that,” the Lancers coach said.

Salpointe started off in an early deficit falling behind 1-0 in the first after Paradise Honors’ Amailee Morales took Mares deep over the left-field fence. The Lancers answered in the bottom of the second — but not without controversy.

Taiya Texiera appeared to hit a home run to tie it at 1-1, though Paradise Honors coaches and players believed the ball hit the warning track and bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double instead. After a lengthy discussion by the umpire crew, no change was made and the home run stood.

That run was a turning point for Salpointe as it took over the game from there. In the third, Yannixa Acuna singled to give the Lancers the lead. Cleanup hitter Jordan Johnson followed two batters later with a towering home run to make it 4-1.

“The key to climbing back into it was adjusting to their pitcher and shortening up our swings,” Sztan said. “We’re a team that never gives up.”

Salpointe opened the game up in the fifth. A leadoff double brought in two-hole hitter Logan Cole who got her first hit of the night with a two-run homer to left field, making it 6-1.

A single by Anyssa Wild ended the night for Paradise Honors pitcher Samara Romero. She was relieved by Krista Francia who got two quick outs before Mares hit the home run to make it 8-1.

“This was a really big win, it felt like everyone came together as a team,” Mares said.

The Lancers added three more in the bottom of the sixth to secure a victory and advance to Thursday’s semifinal game at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.