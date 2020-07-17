You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Salpointe Catholic, Pusch Ridge say they're being cautious as they host voluntary workouts
editor's pick
high school football

Salpointe Catholic, Pusch Ridge say they're being cautious as they host voluntary workouts

011120-spt-salpointe coach-01.JPG

Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Eric Rogers says he’s just trying to give kids a chance to work out, not compete for starting jobs right now.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Two private high schools in Tucson have continued to hold voluntary offseason workouts despite rising COVID-19 cases in Arizona, saying they are doing so with an abundance of caution.

Both Salpointe Catholic High School and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy have allowed student-athletes participating in football, women’s volleyball and cross country to train with restrictions.

Limited training for players on the boys and girls basketball teams has also taken place.

“We’re very diligent on doing everything we can to keep the students safe,” Salpointe Catholic athletic director Phil Gruensfelder said. “Temperatures are taken each day. Athletes and coaches wear masks.”

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has postponed the start of practices until Aug. 17, the day many public schools are scheduled to reopen. Though no schedules have been released, the first football games will take place the week of Sept. 7 — likely on Friday, Sept. 11.

Salpointe’s heralded football program has been the most active of the bunch, holding regular morning workouts as early as June 15. The 60 to 80 Lancers who show up on any given day follow strict protocols.

Athletes enter the facilities with masks on, then are spaced out to have their temperature taken by members of the staff and are asked a series of questions related to their health. Once tests are completed, the Lancers break up into groups of 10 or less and spread out across either Salpointe’s main stadium field or their practice field. Their training consists of conditioning and drills related to their specific positions.

Both Gruensfelder and Eric Rogers, the Lancers’ first-year coach, emphasized that the workouts are optional.

“There’s no pressure at all. Nobody’s winning a starting job right now,” Rogers said. “We’re just trying to get some of the kids out there that want to.”

At Pusch Ridge, where training began June 8, athletes works out three or four days per week.

Pusch Ridge’s football team has been lifting weights, which consists of groups of 10 players or less and includes regular temperature testing.

Athletic director Lonnie Tvrdy makes sure the proper guidelines are followed.

“So far we’ve had success keeping everyone safe,” Tvrdy said, adding that no one associated with the workouts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Salpointe sought guidance from the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff after the UA athletic department suspended bringing additional student-athletes back to campus, a decision that occurred June 29.

The conversations led Gruensfelder to feel comfortable continuing while also reminding him to be as cautious as ever.

Both schools stressed the need to provide a safe outlet for athletes to be able to practice.

While some athletes have been able to train at home in a garage or in their backyards, not all have had that luxury.

“Odds are these kids at our school or somewhere else are already trying to get together at a park to play where there are no safety rules in place,” Rogers said. “So we feel that we’re doing the right thing by providing a place for them to do their training and having unified guidelines in place.”

AIA director reverses course, says sports can be played if classes online

In a reversal, Arizona Interscholastic Association executive director David Hines says high school athletes can participate in sports even if school districts across the state implement an online-only education model.

Hines discussed the fall season in a video chat posted to AZPreps365.com on on Thursday. He said the AIA's executive board didn’t see an issue with sports occurring even if student-athletes aren't on campus during school hours.

“If a school district determines it will go virtual for an extended period of time, as long as those kids are attending the schools that they are at, attending that school, that mode would not preclude them from participating. They still would be able to participate,” Hines said.

The statement is a change from two weeks ago, when Hines said online-only classes "takes us right out of the mix" when it comes to sports.

On July 3, Hines said: “As long as school is in session and you can go in person, then we can put together different modifications that we think we can be able to have a sport and compete. If there is no school, that takes us right out of the mix."

Tucson Unified School district and districts in Vail, Catalina Foothills and Amphi are offering online-only options to their students. Schools are expected to open for in-person learning Aug. 17, but the date could be pushed back depending on what Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s decides. More should be known in the next week.

Hines said Thursday he’ll continue to follow the governor’s ordinances with respect to the fall sports timeline, noting the possibility the proposed timeline could be pushed back further. The AIA said last week that practices can begin Aug. 17, with football games beginning the week of Sept. 7.

“We may have to reduce the total number of contests that we have,” Hines said. "But unless we just flat get shut down, we’re going to have a plan that will allow kids to have some semblance of their seasons that we can compete.”

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

First time head coach Ryan McBrayer takes over at Sabino

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News