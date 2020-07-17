Salpointe Catholic, Pusch Ridge say they're being cautious as they host voluntary workouts

Two private high schools in Tucson have continued to hold voluntary offseason workouts despite rising COVID-19 cases in Arizona, saying they are doing so with an abundance of caution.

Both Salpointe Catholic High School and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy have allowed student-athletes participating in football, women’s volleyball and cross country to train with restrictions.

Limited training for players on the boys and girls basketball teams has also taken place.

“We’re very diligent on doing everything we can to keep the students safe,” Salpointe Catholic athletic director Phil Gruensfelder said. “Temperatures are taken each day. Athletes and coaches wear masks.”

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has postponed the start of practices until Aug. 17, the day many public schools are scheduled to reopen. Though no schedules have been released, the first football games will take place the week of Sept. 7 — likely on Friday, Sept. 11.

Salpointe’s heralded football program has been the most active of the bunch, holding regular morning workouts as early as June 15. The 60 to 80 Lancers who show up on any given day follow strict protocols.