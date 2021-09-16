Salpointe Catholic survives Cienega's comeback attempt with late pick

After a Cienega punt on the next drive, the game started to feel out of reach until the team’s defense made two game-altering plays. An errant snap out of the reach of Bourguet went up for grabs and the Bobcats defense pounced on it deep in Lancers territory.

Cienega’s offense responded with a McCormack punch-in near the goal line to make it 30-14 with just over six minutes to go.

On the next series, Cienega’s Cole McFarland sacked Bourguet on third-and-long to force a punt that was returned all the way back to Salpointe’s 20-yard line. A few plays later, Cherry hit receiver Keron Watson for a 10-yard TD and then converted the extra point to make it a 30-22 game with 5:14 left.

Neither team moved the ball on the next two series as the clock continued to run down and the Bobcats got the ball at their own 18 with 1:17 to go and one timeout with the game on the line.

Argraves’ game plan to move the ball down field was simple: Throw it up to the outside to the team’s two tallest receivers, either Kallman or the 6-2-inch Jimmy Diaz.

Cherry connected with Diaz down the sideline to get the ball into midfield, then hit Kallman to get the 26.