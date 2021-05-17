Salpointe Catholic survives Vista Grande rally, caps perfect season with Class 4A title

Cosillos singled, Jorgensen hammered a double off the wall and after falling behind 0-2, Archuleta stayed alive with a few soft foul tips before crushing her three-run bomb.

“They put it together and made sure they capitalized on that moment,” Rocha said. “Not every team is going to lay down and just give it to us. Credit to Vista Grande for coming in here and putting up a tough fight. It was a beautiful game to watch.”

Inside pitch

Rocha and the Lancers dedicated their state championship to Brother Thomas Conlon, who died Sept. 14 at age 93. Also known as Brother Herman, Conlon — a Carmelite who lived on Salpointe’s campus — was a softball superfan. Salpointe players “understand that the culture of Salpointe softball is that you’re playing for everybody that has ever been a Lancer or cheers for the Lancers,” Rocha said. “For Brother Tom, who was our biggest fan, this one was for him.”