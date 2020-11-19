Salpointe Catholic sweeps Flagstaff, advances to Saturday's state championship match
Arizona Daily Star
Updated
Salpointe's Leah Palomares (17) attempts to dink the ball over the Flagstaff defenders in the last match of their state 4A volleyball playoff game at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 19, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Emma Hugeback (16) has a moment of celebration after slamming home the spike to end the night with a 3-0 Lancer win against Flagstaff in their state 4A volleyball playoff game at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 19, 2020.
Salpointe Catholic's girls volleyball team swept Flagstaff on Thursday night, advancing to Saturday's Class 4A state volleyball match in Gilbert. The Lancers' 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 victory earns them a game against top-seeded Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at 11 a.m. at Gilbert Mesquite High School.
Senior Andrea Owens led the Lancers with 12 kills, Meena Moore added seven and Frankie Pieroni and Emma Hugeback had six apiece. Hugeback and senior Sofia Pena had three service aces apiece. Senior Bianca DeVitis led Salpointe with 16 digs.
Setter Brady Kishbaugh paced her team with 27 assists.
A solid showing Sunday would cap a stellar fall for Salpointe Catholic, which captured state championships in both girls and boys cross country a week ago. The Lancers' football team is undefeated and a contender to make the AIA's open division championship tournament for the second year in a row.
